North Carolina Man Pleads Guilty to Pill Distribution

 Monday, October 7, 2019 - 05:11 Updated 7 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A North Carolina man pled guilty to selling pills to an undercover law enforcement officer,  announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.  Ricky Walker, 42, pled guilty to distribution of oxycodone and oxymorphone.  The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted the investigation.  

“Another pill dealer stands convicted,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.  “We are continuing to take record numbers of pill dealers and poison peddlers off our streets.”

Walker admitted that on November 2, 2012, he sold 90 oxycodone and 60 oxymorphone pills to what proved to be an undercover DEA Task Force Officer on the parking lot of the Comfort Inn in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

Walker faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on December 30, 2019.

Senior United States District Judge John Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearing.  Assistant United States Attorney John J. Frail is handling the prosecution.

