Fayetteville Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking
“200 months. Over 16 years in federal prison,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Treadway was on supervised release at the time he was selling meth, heroin and fentanyl in house with multiple guns. It will be quite a while before he has another opportunity re-offend while on supervised release.”
Treadway previously admitted that he sold heroin and fentanyl to an informant on January 14, 2019 at his residence on Deepwater Mountain Road. On January 15, 2019, members of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the residence and seized 446 grams of methamphetamine, 89.95 grams of heroin, 90.82 grams of fentanyl and three handguns. Treadway’s girlfriend, Jessica Lynn Hall, 29, was sentenced to 71 months in prison after pleading guilty to her role in the offense.
The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Hanks handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence.