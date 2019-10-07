Love Your Block Meeting Set

The Love Your Block Program and City of Huntington Office of Zoning and Planning will host a meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at United Way of the River Cities, 820 Madison Ave., to offer training on the BAD Buildings model.

Last month, residents in the West Huntington area agreed that the BAD (brownfield, abandoned, dilapidated) Buildings Program model is a tool they would want to use to assess rundown structures in their neighborhood. This model is a statewide initiative that provides technical assistance and site analysis tools to enhance abandoned and dilapidated building programs in West Virginia communities.

For more information, contact Sara Short at shorts@huntingtonwv.gov or call 304-696-5540, Ext. 2092.