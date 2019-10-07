Most read
Love Your Block Meeting Set
Last month, residents in the West Huntington area agreed that the BAD (brownfield, abandoned, dilapidated) Buildings Program model is a tool they would want to use to assess rundown structures in their neighborhood. This model is a statewide initiative that provides technical assistance and site analysis tools to enhance abandoned and dilapidated building programs in West Virginia communities.
For more information, contact Sara Short at shorts@huntingtonwv.gov or call 304-696-5540, Ext. 2092.