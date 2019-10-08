Most read
Fire Prevention Parade Thursday
PARKING: "No parking between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 p.m." will be posted on 4th Avenue between 7th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard.
ROAD CLOSURES: 4th Avenue between 7th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard will be closed from 5 to no later than 10 p.m.
PARADE LINEUP: Parade participants will be asked to line up beginning at 6 p.m. between 12th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard.
PARADE ROUTE: The parade will begin at 7 p.m. at 12th Street and 4th Avenue and proceed west on 4th Avenue to 8th Street.
THEME: The theme of this year's parade is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape, Plan and Practice Your Escape” to promote the importance of households developing and practicing a home fire escape plan.
RULES: In the interest of safety, parade participants will be prohibited from throwing candy. However, a representative for each parade participant will be allowed to walk along the sides of the street and hand out candy to children.
HOW TO BECOME A PARTICIPANT: Contact Carolyn Wright at 304-696-5950 or email wrightc@huntingtonwv.gov.