You don’t want to miss the 9th Annual Fall Festival at Heritage Farm Museum & Village from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 12!

All museums will be open to the public and wagon rides, a petting zoo and other activities will be available. Local competitors will also be having a Cast Iron Cookoff. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $8 for children and ages 2 and under are free.

