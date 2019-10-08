Most read
Women's Club Holding Spaghetti Dinner
The $10 tickets are available from any Woman’s Club of Huntington member, and they will also be available at the door. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. Dinner chairman Lenora Sutphin invites everyone to stop by and enjoy a delicious dinner.
The Woman’s Club of Huntington is part of an international organization of women’s clubs dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service. For further information about the club, call President Viola Parsley at 304-523-7691