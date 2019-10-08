Women's Club Holding Spaghetti Dinner

 Tuesday, October 8, 2019
The Woman’s Club of Huntington’s annual spaghetti dinner will be offered at New Baptist Church, 610 28th Street in Huntington, from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, October 21.

The dinner will include spaghetti, coleslaw, bread, dessert, and drink.

 

The $10 tickets are available from any Woman’s Club of Huntington member, and they will also be available at the door. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. Dinner chairman Lenora Sutphin invites everyone to stop by and enjoy a delicious dinner.

 

The Woman’s Club of Huntington is part of an international organization of women’s clubs dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service. For further information about the club, call President Viola Parsley at 304-523-7691

