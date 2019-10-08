Marshall School of Medicine to host homecoming reunion for medical alumni

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will welcome alumni and their families back to Huntington for its 33rd annual homecoming celebration Oct. 11-12.

Weekend festivities kick off Friday, Oct. 11, at the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center with:

· Noon: Student-Alumni Networking Lunch

· 1:15 p.m.: Panel discussion on “The Path to Becoming a Physician” with Karen E. Clark-Gerbo, M.D. (’89), chief and medical director of care management and utilization review and professor of medicine at West Virginia University School of Medicine; Robert A. Hess, M.D. (’84), founding member/co-owner/president/chief medical officer of OVP Health; Kathy L. Saber, M.D. (’94), primary care physician at St. Mary’s Family Care Center; and Susan A. Terry, M.D. (’84), internist at University of Utah Health Care Community Physician Group

· 2:15 p.m.: Lecture on “The Drug Development Process: Career Opportunities in the Pharmaceutical Industry” with Pamela A. Cyrus, M.D. (’89), vice president/head of US Medical for Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC

· 3:15 p.m.: Lecture on the “History of Joint Replacement” with Clark D. Adkins, M.D. (’89), board-certified orthopedic surgeon with West Virginia OrthoNeuro

That evening, the School of Medicine will host a reception at 6 p.m. followed by its annual reunion banquet at 7 p.m. in the John Marshall Room at the Marshall Memorial Student Center. The banquet will celebrate the classes of 1984, 1989, 1994, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014 and present the 2019 Distinguished Alumnus Award to Hess.

“Dr. Hess’ stellar career as the founding member, co-owner and president/chief medical officer of OVP Health displays his talents and leadership,” said Linda S. Holmes, director of development & alumni affairs at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “Along with his loyalty and support of the School of Medicine over the years, his medical and business acumen make him the perfect recipient of this year’s distinguished alumnus award. He is truly a Son of Marshall.”

The weekend concludes on Saturday, Oct. 12, with a tailgate party in the parking lot between Marshall Recreation Center and Sorrell Building on 20th Street, across from the West Lot and Joan C. Edwards Stadium that is open to all School of Medicine alumni, family and friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m., and the home football game against Old Dominion University at 2:30 p.m.

Please note that School of Medicine homecoming dates differ from the university’s homecoming activities.

Educational sessions are open to the public. Registration is encouraged. For more information, visit jcesom.marshall.edu/homecoming or contact Holmes at 304-691-1711 or holmes@marshall.edu.