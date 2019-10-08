The Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel showing at the Keith Albee October 22

Queen was one of the most popular, ambitious, and beloved classic rock bands ever, being one of the most commercially successful bands to emerge from the British rock scene of the early 1970’s. Queen originally consisted of vocalist Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bassist John Deacon. Throughout their career, Queen achieved commercial and critical success, courtesy of such hits as Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, Another One Bites the Dust, and Crazy Little Thing Called Love. Their Live Aid (1985) performance was voted the best live rock performance of all time in an industry poll.

Now get ready to rock with Marc Martel. Long before his YouTube videos went viral and a performance with the surviving members of Queen on American Idol, Marc Martel spent 13 years recording and touring with Canadian rockers Downhere. Not only did the band visit all 50 American states, but also toured throughout Europe and even Northern Africa and won a Juno award in their native country, Canada. Announced by Rolling Stone as one of the 3 vocals (Freddie Mercury, Marc Martel & Rami Malek) used in the record breaking biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. Marc Martel was handpicked by Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May to front their official Queen tribute in 2012.

