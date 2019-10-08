Trump Campaign joins in prayer and reflection on Yom Kippur

“With honor and respect, we at Team Trump join all people of Jewish faith this evening and tomorrow in reverent observance of the High Holy Day of Yom Kippur. This day gives us all the opportunity to turn to our Creator in prayer and reflection in search of atonement and repentance and to show thanks for our many blessings. We unite with all our Jewish friends today as we also pray for peace and prosperity for our families for generations to come. May God bless you and may God bless the United States of America.”