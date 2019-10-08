Trump Campaign joins in prayer and reflection on Yom Kippur

 Tuesday, October 8, 2019 - 23:59 Updated 12 hours ago From the White House Office of the Press Secretary

As Jewish people around America and the world begin their observance of the Day of Atonement or Yom Kippur this evening, Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., issued the following statement.

“With honor and respect, we at Team Trump join all people of Jewish faith this evening and tomorrow in reverent observance of the High Holy Day of Yom Kippur. This day gives us all the opportunity to turn to our Creator in prayer and reflection in search of atonement and repentance and to show thanks for our many blessings. We unite with all our Jewish friends today as we also pray for peace and prosperity for our families for generations to come. May God bless you and may God bless the United States of America.”

