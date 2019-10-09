Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man pled guilty today to a federal drug conspiracy charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Tremayne Swanson, also known as “Polo,” 28, entered a guilty plea to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

“Swanson was part of a significant heroin and fentanyl trafficking operation wreaking havoc in the Huntington area,” said United States Mike Stuart. “I commend the excellent investigation conducted by DEA and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West that shut this network down.”

Swanson admitted that between December 2018 and May 2019 he conspired with other individuals to distribute heroin and fentanyl in Huntington, West Virginia. Swanson admitted he sold heroin for George Lockhart in Huntington.

Swanson faces up to twenty years in federal prison when he is sentenced on January 20, 2020.

Operation Free Market was a long-term drug investigation in the Huntington area. The investigation was the result of a joint effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.

The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.