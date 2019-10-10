A New Adams Family, Judy (Garland) Sings, Gemini pits Two Assassins

After JOKER wowed and blitzed many records (best October opening), the studios have multiple new choices on your plate. But Joker's strong word of mouth should maintain its claim at the top of the box.

Meanwhile, the animated Adams Family hopes to take advantage of the Columbus Day school out. Judy's opening in limited locations --- she's the lady you remember in the click your heels together scene ---- along with Will Smith's Gemini Man and Jexi.

ADAMS FAMILY

Get ready to snap your fingers! The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.

GEMINI MAN

Gemini Man is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move.

JUDY

Winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of love seem undimmed as she embarks on a whirlwind romance with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of "the world's greatest entertainer."

JEXI

Phil (Adam Devine) has a major dependency issue - he's addicted to his phone. He has no friends, he has a job writing pop culture "Top 10" lists, and his love life is non-existent. But his Facebook status is about to change. When he is forced to upgrade his phone, the latest model comes with an unexpected feature...Jexi (Rose Byrne) - an A.I. life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader. With her help, Phil begins to get a real life. But as he becomes less dependent on his phone, Jexi's artificial intelligence morphs into a tech nightmare determined to keep Phil all to herself, even if it means ruining his chances of finding success.





SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Drama1 hr. 57 min.Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict WongAng LeeAction/Adventure2 hr. 00 min.Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh PaisTodd PhillipsHorror/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 49 min.Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah MustafaAndy MuschiettiAnimation/Action/Adventure1 hr. 58 min.Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Eric AndréJon FavreauAnimation/Comedy/Action/Adventure1 hr. 32 min.Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Sarah Paulson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Michelle WongJill Culton, Todd WildermanAnimation1 hr. 45 min.Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick KrollConrad VernonComedyAdam Devine, Rose Byrne, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, Alexandra Shipp, Justin Hartley, Kid Cudi, Michael Peña, Wanda SykesJon Lucas, Scott MooreDrama/Musical1 hr. 58 min.Renee Zellweger, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Jessie Buckley, Michael GambonRupert GooldSciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 02 min.Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald SutherlandJames GrayDrama2 hr. 01 min.Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Maggie SmithMichael EnglerAction/Adventure1 hr. 29 min.Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Yvette MonrealAdrian GrunbergDrama1 hr. 49 min.Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi BLorene ScafariaComedy1 hr. 29 min.Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Will Forte, Midori FrancisLee Eisenberg, Gene StupnitskyHorror1 hr. 51 min.Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie GanzhornAndre Ovredal







