A New Adams Family, Judy (Garland) Sings, Gemini pits Two Assassins
Meanwhile, the animated Adams Family hopes to take advantage of the Columbus Day school out. Judy's opening in limited locations --- she's the lady you remember in the click your heels together scene ---- along with Will Smith's Gemini Man and Jexi.
ADAMS FAMILY
Get ready to snap your fingers! The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.
GEMINI MAN
Gemini Man is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move.
JUDY
Winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of love seem undimmed as she embarks on a whirlwind romance with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of "the world's greatest entertainer."
JEXI
Phil (Adam Devine) has a major dependency issue - he's addicted to his phone. He has no friends, he has a job writing pop culture "Top 10" lists, and his love life is non-existent. But his Facebook status is about to change. When he is forced to upgrade his phone, the latest model comes with an unexpected feature...Jexi (Rose Byrne) - an A.I. life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader. With her help, Phil begins to get a real life. But as he becomes less dependent on his phone, Jexi's artificial intelligence morphs into a tech nightmare determined to keep Phil all to herself, even if it means ruining his chances of finding success.
FLASHBACK CINEMA
HUNTINGTON,WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
TRAILER ▶
GEMINI MAN PG-13SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong
DIRECTOR
Ang Lee
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM1:00PM3:30PM4:00PM6:30PM7:00PM9:15PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
JOKER RAction/Adventure
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais
DIRECTOR
Todd Phillips
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:10PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
IT CHAPTER TWO RHorror/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah Mustafa
DIRECTOR
Andy Muschietti
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:20PM5:00PM8:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE LION KING (2019)PGAnimation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Eric André
DIRECTOR
Jon Favreau
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:15PM3:00PM5:45PM8:30PM TRAILER ▶
ABOMINABLE PGAnimation/Comedy/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Sarah Paulson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Michelle Wong
DIRECTOR
Jill Culton, Todd Wilderman
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:15PM4:35PM6:55PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
THE ADDAMS FAMILY PGAnimation
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll
DIRECTOR
Conrad Vernon
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM1:10PM4:10PM4:50PM6:40PM7:10PM9:00PM 3D2:30PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
JEXIRComedy
CAST
Adam Devine, Rose Byrne, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, Alexandra Shipp, Justin Hartley, Kid Cudi, Michael Peña, Wanda Sykes
DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:35PM2:50PM5:10PM7:30PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
JUDY PG-13Drama/Musical
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Renee Zellweger, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Jessie Buckley, Michael Gambon
DIRECTOR
Rupert Goold
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM3:15PM6:05PM8:45PM
TRAILER ▶
AD ASTRA PG-13SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland
DIRECTOR
James Gray
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D3:05PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
DOWNTON ABBEYPGDrama
2 hr. 01 min.
CAST
Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Maggie Smith
DIRECTOR
Michael Engler
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:35PM6:35PM9:35PM TRAILER ▶
RAMBO: LAST BLOODRAction/Adventure
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Yvette Monreal
DIRECTOR
Adrian Grunberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM2:45PM5:05PM7:20PM9:45PM TRAILER ▶
HUSTLERSRDrama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B
DIRECTOR
Lorene Scafaria
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM3:25PM6:10PM8:55PM
TRAILER ▶
GOOD BOYSRComedy
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Will Forte, Midori Francis
DIRECTOR
Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM6:15PM
TRAILER ▶
SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK PG-13Horror
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn
DIRECTOR
Andre Ovredal
MORE INFORMATION ►