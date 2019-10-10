A New Adams Family, Judy (Garland) Sings, Gemini pits Two Assassins

 Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 04:31 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
A New Adams Family, Judy (Garland) Sings, Gemini pits Two Assassins

After JOKER wowed and blitzed many records (best October opening), the studios have multiple new choices on your plate. But Joker's strong word of mouth should maintain its claim at the top of the box. 

Meanwhile, the animated Adams Family hopes to take advantage of the Columbus Day school out. Judy's opening in limited locations --- she's the lady you remember in the click your heels together scene ---- along with Will Smith's Gemini Man and Jexi.

 

ADAMS FAMILY 

 

Get ready to snap your fingers! The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.

GEMINI MAN

Gemini Man is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move.

JUDY

Winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of love seem undimmed as she embarks on a whirlwind romance with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of "the world's greatest entertainer."

 

JEXI

Phil (Adam Devine) has a major dependency issue - he's addicted to his phone. He has no friends, he has a job writing pop culture "Top 10" lists, and his love life is non-existent. But his Facebook status is about to change. When he is forced to upgrade his phone, the latest model comes with an unexpected feature...Jexi (Rose Byrne) - an A.I. life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader. With her help, Phil begins to get a real life. But as he becomes less dependent on his phone, Jexi's artificial intelligence morphs into a tech nightmare determined to keep Phil all to herself, even if it means ruining his chances of finding success.


FLASHBACK CINEMA



HUNTINGTON,WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE


Poster of Gemini ManTRAILER ▶

GEMINI MAN     PG-13

SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 57 min.

CAST
Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong

DIRECTOR
Ang Lee

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM1:00PM3:30PM4:00PM6:30PM7:00PM9:15PM9:45PM


Poster of JokerTRAILER ▶

JOKER        R

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais

DIRECTOR
Todd Phillips

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:10PM9:40PM


Poster of It Chapter TwoTRAILER ▶

IT CHAPTER TWO   R

Horror/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah Mustafa

DIRECTOR
Andy Muschietti

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:20PM5:00PM8:40PM

Poster of The Lion King (2019)TRAILER ▶

THE LION KING (2019)PG

Animation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Eric André

DIRECTOR
Jon Favreau

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:15PM3:00PM5:45PM8:30PM     Poster of AbominableTRAILER ▶

ABOMINABLE   PG

Animation/Comedy/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Sarah Paulson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Michelle Wong

DIRECTOR
Jill Culton, Todd Wilderman

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:15PM4:35PM6:55PM9:20PM


Poster of The Addams FamilyTRAILER ▶

THE ADDAMS FAMILY     PG

Animation
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll

DIRECTOR
Conrad Vernon

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM1:10PM4:10PM4:50PM6:40PM7:10PM9:00PM 3D2:30PM9:30PM


Poster of JexiTRAILER ▶

JEXIR

Comedy

CAST
Adam Devine, Rose Byrne, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, Alexandra Shipp, Justin Hartley, Kid Cudi, Michael Peña, Wanda Sykes

DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:35PM2:50PM5:10PM7:30PM9:50PM


Poster of JudyTRAILER ▶

JUDY  PG-13

Drama/Musical
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Renee Zellweger, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Jessie Buckley, Michael Gambon

DIRECTOR
Rupert Goold

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM3:15PM6:05PM8:45PM


Poster of Ad AstraTRAILER ▶

AD ASTRA   PG-13

SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 02 min.

CAST
Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland

DIRECTOR
James Gray

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D3:05PM8:50PM

Poster of Downton AbbeyTRAILER ▶

DOWNTON ABBEYPG

Drama
2 hr. 01 min.

CAST
Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Maggie Smith

DIRECTOR
Michael Engler

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:35PM6:35PM9:35PM Last BloodTRAILER ▶

RAMBO: LAST BLOODR

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Yvette Monreal

DIRECTOR
Adrian Grunberg

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM2:45PM5:05PM7:20PM9:45PM Poster of HustlersTRAILER ▶

HUSTLERSR

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B

DIRECTOR
Lorene Scafaria

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM3:25PM6:10PM8:55PM


Poster of Good BoysTRAILER ▶

GOOD BOYSR

Comedy
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Will Forte, Midori Francis

DIRECTOR
Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM6:15PM


Poster of Scary Stories to Tell In The DarkTRAILER ▶

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK        PG-13

Horror
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn

DIRECTOR
Andre Ovredal

MORE INFORMATION ►  



 

