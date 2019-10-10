Most read
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- HUNTINGTON HALLOWEEN TRADITION: Time Warping and Partying at Cinema's "Rocky Horror"
- Marshall School of Medicine to host homecoming reunion for medical alumni
- Mayor's Halloween Costume Drive
- OPINION - Huntington wasn’t always in this condition
- Women's Club Holding Spaghetti Dinner
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- The Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel showing at the Keith Albee October 22
Huntington Hospital Affiliates with SIEU
The decision by the nearly 900 registered nurses to organize comes after drastic changes in the operation of the hospital made by Mountain Health, the new parent company of both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, have nurses concerned about the future of quality care in the region.
“The registered nurses of Cabell Huntington Hospital have worked side-by-side with Union workers for more than 40 years, but they have made the decision to come together now after Mountain Health has refused to properly staff the hospital and proposed major changes in hospital operations that could put quality care at risk in our community,” said Joyce Gibson, Regional Director for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199 in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. “The nurses of our community take great pride in providing exceptional care to their patients and they refuse to remain silent while greedy, profit-driven hospital executives make unnecessary cuts which could put both the patients and the caregivers in greater danger.”
Among the many concerns shared by many hospital nurses are mandatory overtime and short-staffing in critical care areas like the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). By uniting together in their Union with SEIU, nurses will have a collective voice on the issues that impact their families and the care they provide our community."