Huntington Hospital Affiliates with SIEU

Registered Nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital delivered official notice to hospital executives of their intention to file for formal recognition of their Union with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), after concerns about the patient care rise.

The decision by the nearly 900 registered nurses to organize comes after drastic changes in the operation of the hospital made by Mountain Health, the new parent company of both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, have nurses concerned about the future of quality care in the region.

“The registered nurses of Cabell Huntington Hospital have worked side-by-side with Union workers for more than 40 years, but they have made the decision to come together now after Mountain Health has refused to properly staff the hospital and proposed major changes in hospital operations that could put quality care at risk in our community,” said Joyce Gibson, Regional Director for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199 in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. “The nurses of our community take great pride in providing exceptional care to their patients and they refuse to remain silent while greedy, profit-driven hospital executives make unnecessary cuts which could put both the patients and the caregivers in greater danger.”

Among the many concerns shared by many hospital nurses are mandatory overtime and short-staffing in critical care areas like the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). By uniting together in their Union with SEIU, nurses will have a collective voice on the issues that impact their families and the care they provide our community."