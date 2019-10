Huntington Council to Hear First Reading of Mayor's Pay Raise; Accept Homeland Security Grant

The meeting moved to Tuesday since Monday is a holiday.

Huntington City Council meets Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers. The work session is at 6:45 p.m.

Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-29 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 545 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING FIREWORKS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-31 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL SETTING THE AMOUNT OF COMPENSATION RECEIVED BY THE MAYOR AND MEMBERS OF COUNCIL

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-24 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1333 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE, AS REVISED, AND ADDING ARTICLE 1334 THERETO ESTABLISHING THE I-2 HEAVY INDUSTRIAL DISTRICT

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-25 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLES 1315 AND 1341 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE, AS REVISED

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

9. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-30 – AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO I-2 HEAVY INDUSTRIAL DISTRICT FROM I-1 GENERAL INDUSTRIAL DISTRICT THE PROPERTIES ARE LOCATED

AT CABELL COUNTY TAX DISTRICT 5, MAP 2, PARCELS 5, 6, 10, 11, 23, 24, 24.1, 75, 80, 80.1, 81, 81.1, 94 AND 100; MAP 8, PARCEL 5 AND 11; MAP 9, PARCELS 1, 1.1, 2, 4, 4.1, 5, 6, 123 AND 124; MAP 18, PARCELS 6, 39, 39.1, 39.2, 39.3, 39.4, 51, 51.1, 51.2, 63, 64.1 AND 438; MAP 20, PARCELS 98, 98.1, 99, 100 AND 135; MAP 21, PARCELS 6, 7 AND 9; MAP 23, PARCEL 274; MAP 35, PARCELS 1 AND 2; DISTRICT 6, MAP 34, PARCELS 24 AND 73; MAP 36, PARCELS 38, 39, 39.1 AND 40; MAP 50, PARCEL 47; DISTRICT 7, MAP 16, PARCELS 2, 4, 7, 10, 11, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 37.1, 38, 40, 41, 43, 43.1, 43.2, 43.3, 43.4, 116, 116.1, 117, 119 AND 120; MAP 26, PARCELS 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 11, 12, 12.1, 12.2, 12.3, 120 AND 122; MAP 27, PARCELS 57, 63 AND 64; MAP 28, PARCEL 1; MAP 40, PARCEL 481; MAP 42, PARCELS 384 AND 385; MAP 57, PARCEL 12

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

10. Resolution re: #2019-R-65 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE HUNTINGTON SANITARY BOARD TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO ACQUIRE ONE (1) 2019 DODGE RAM 550 TRUCK ALONG WITH A UTILITY TRUCK BED

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

11. Resolution re: #2019-R-66 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE HUNTINGTON SANITARY BOARD TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO ACQUIRE ONE (1) 2019 CHASE BACKHOE

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

12. Resolution re: #2019-R-67 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE HUNTINGTON SANITARY BOARD TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO ACQUIRE THREE (3) DUMP TRUCK CHASSIS AND DUMP BEDS

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

13. Resolution re: #2019-R-75 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF A 2019 HOMELAND SECURITY GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $175,000.00 ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

14. Resolution re: #2019-R-76 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF A 2019 HOMELAND SECURITY GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $65,000.00 ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Ted Kluemper

15. Resolution re: #2019-R-78 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF ALAN MORRISON TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

16. Resolution re: #2019-R-79 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF JAMES RORRER TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

17. Resolution re: #2019-R-80 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF JOHN STEPHENS TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilman Ted Kluemper

18. Resolution re: #2019-R-81 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF JOE WILLIAMS TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

19. Resolution re: #2019-R-82 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF JIM MORGAN TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

20. Resolution re: #2019-R-86 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF CATHY BURNS TO THE HUNTINGTON URBAN RENEWAL AUTHORITY (HURA) BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

21. Resolution re: #2019-R-70 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF HOWARD ANDERSON TO THE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

22. Resolution re: #2019-R-92 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL SCHEDULING A PUBLIC HEARING CONCERNING THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT/REDEVELOPMENT DISTRICT NO. 1

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

23. Resolution re: #2019-R-93 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL SUBMITTING TIF APPLICATION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

24. Good & Welfare

25. Adjournment