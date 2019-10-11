Most read
Marshall University sorority issued cease and desist order
Friday, October 11, 2019
“The safety and well-being of our students is my top priority,” said Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert. “An internal investigation by Marshall’s student conduct office has officially started.”
A cease and desist order requires all chapter activities, meetings and social events to stop until further notice.
Delta Zeta’s national organization has been notified and invited to take part in the university’s investigation.