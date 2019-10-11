Marshall’s Mid-Ohio Valley Center to celebrate 25th anniversary

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Mid-Ohio Valley Center (MOVC) will celebrate its 25th anniversary Monday afternoon, Oct. 21, at the center’s location at One John Marshall Way in Point Pleasant.

The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. with remarks by Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert, MOVC Advisory Board President John Sang and Michael J. Farrell, a former member of Marshall’s Board of Governors and interim president of the university, who was instrumental in getting an addition to the center established.

MOVC provides undergraduate and graduate courses to the area surrounding Point Pleasant, West Virginia, and Gallipolis, Ohio. Each semester, students can choose from more than 50 courses that can fulfill undergraduate general education requirements, as well as upper-class requirements for a bachelor’s degree in either nursing or social work. Graduate courses can be used toward degrees in nursing, elementary education, leadership studies, secondary education and special education.

In addition, qualified high school students can take college courses in their own schools and earn college and high school credit at the same time.

Persons who would like to attend the anniversary celebration may respond by e-mail to movc@marshall.edu.