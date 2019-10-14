Spend An Evening with Baseball Legend Johnny Bench at Keith Albee on October 24th.

Baseball legend and sports speaker Johnny Bench will deliver his captivating speech “Vowels of Success” at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, October 24th at 8 PM, which draws parallels between the world of sports, entertainment and civic involvement.

Johnny Bench, born in Oklahoma in 1947, had a childhood dream of becoming a Major League baseball player. Taking his father’s advice that the positon of catcher was the most direct route to that goal, he became a catcher and was selected in the 1965 amateur draft by the Cincinnati Reds. Bench made the Cincinnati’s Major League in 1968 roster marking the beginning of one of the most successful careers in baseball history. This two-time MVP’s honors include his election into the Baseball Hall of Fame, named the National League Rookie of the Year, being a 14-time All Star, and a winner of ten Golden Gloves. Bench was named the 16th greatest player of all time by the Sporting News in 1998, and ESPN has called him the greatest catcher of all time. The Johnny Bench award is also given annually to the best collegiate catcher of the season.

Bench is much more than just a ballplayer. As a sports broadcaster, author, philanthropist, and Emmy Award winner – not to mention one of the greatest Major League catchers in history – Bench is a symbol of winning through hard work and teamwork. Bench makes regular appearances on ESPN, Fox Sports, and the Reds Radio Network, has sung with the Cincinnati Pops, authored books, and hosted the Emmy Award winning instructional show “The Baseball Bunch.”

A Q&A will follow the presentation.

Tickets for an Evening with Johnny Bench are $54.55\65.52\76.49\87.45. To purchase tickets call the Marshall Artist Series at 304-696-6656, or order tickets online at ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office location in the Joan C. Edwards playhouse on Marshall University’s campus anytime Monday through Friday 12-4 PM.