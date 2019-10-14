Most read
School of Pharmacy “Penny Wars” raises money for local community center
Five large, labeled jars were placed in the school’s student affairs area, and each team was encouraged to make donations to their respective jar in the form of pennies. Sabotage, however, was also an option. Participants could add “non-penny” currency, such as dimes and dollar bills, to their competitors’ jars. The non-penny total in each jar was subtracted from the penny total in that jar.
Gayle A. Brazeau, Ph.D., dean of the school of pharmacy, is treating all the classes and the faculty and staff to a pizza party to celebrate this success.
“This was a fun way for our school to show generosity toward our new neighbors in the community and is part of our School of Pharmacy Year of Gratitude,” Brazeau said. “Special thanks to Lisa Nord, Chris Booth and Terri Moran, who coordinated this initiative.”
The school recently relocated to the new Stephen J. Kopp Hall at the corner of Charleston Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard in the Fairfield section of Huntington. The A.D. Lewis Community Center provides a safe place for recreation and education for youth and adult residents of the Fairfield neighborhood.