US Air Force Heritage Brass to perform at Marshall Oct. 25
The Heritage Brass highlights the Air Force’s crisp precision as it brings the military tradition of brass to the concert stage. Musicians include 10 brass players and percussion, who perform throughout the eastern United States. Their repertoire includes patriotic favorites, as well as jazz standards, distinctive arrangements and new compositions.
“As professional airman-musicians, Heritage Brass is committed to inspiring our American public, communicating our Air Force Core Values, and honoring our nation’s veterans through the power of music,” the U.S. Air Force website says. “They are proud to represent our nation’s airmen who fly, fight and win in air, space and cyberspace.”
All are welcome.
“We are really excited to have a musical group of this caliber come to town,” said Dr. Michael Stroeher, a trombonist and faculty member in the Marshall University School of Music. “They are top-level musicians, and I can guarantee a very exciting performance.”