Huntington Announces More Clean Sweeps
The sweep Oct. 15-17 will cover the Westmoreland area south of Waverly Road between Camden Road and the city limits.
The sweep Oct. 22-24 will cover the Westmoreland area north of Waverly Road between Camden Road and the city limits.
Public Works crews will conduct a sweep through all of the roads in the neighborhood during this time. Work will also include cutting back trees and weeds, citing vehicles that have been abandoned or don’t have proper registration, and issuing code enforcement citations for unkempt properties.
This will also be an opportunity for residents living in this area to set out bulky trash items before the cleaning periods to be hauled away. Items that will be hauled away include furniture, brush/yard waste, construction materials, appliances without Freon and dried paint cans. Items that will not accept include oils, liquid paint, appliances with Freon, car batteries, and gas or propane tanks.
For more information, call the Public Works Department at 304-696-5540, then press 1 for Public Works.