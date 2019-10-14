Most read
Murder on Monroe Avenue; Suspect Arrested on Jackson Avenue in Huntington
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 17:36 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
A little over six hours later and about one block away --- the 1000 block ---- Sterling Michael Kane Edwards, 26, of Detroit, was found in the intersection with multiple stab wounds. The Detroit man died of his injuries.
The Herald Dispatch reports this as at least the city's fifth homicide in 2019.
According to Police Chief Hank Dial witness provided a description of a suspect who was quickly located in the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue. The 17-year-old also from Detroit has been taken to a juvenile detention center. His name has not been released.
The prosecutor has not yet determined whether he will be tried as an adult.