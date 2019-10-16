Mouse House "Tents" Begin --- Maleficent, then Elsa, then Skywalker

Disney has some sterling cross-promotions ready too. Want an Elsa and/or Anna doll? Saks has them $395 each. They are part of an interactive display that will run for one month on the store's 9th floor. Admission will be donated to charity.

Disney's run to dominate the October, November and December boxoffice returns begins this weekend. Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) Mistress of Evil invades cinemas this weekend. The Sleeping Beauty spin-off has a tough race to dominate October ---- The Joker's already nearing $200 and forecasts for Maleficent hover around $120 million. Frozen 2, however, has a $450 million forecast when Elsa and Anna return to the big screen.

Saks Fifth Avenue has chosen a Frozen 2-theme for its famous annual holiday window display, at its flagship store in New York City, to be unveiled Nov. 25. “Throughout Saks’s center six windows, scenes from Frozen 2 will be brought to life, with each display featuring a character from the film along with the elements of wind, fire, water and earth, themes central to the film,” the company said in a press release.

Elsa herself, Idina Menzel, will appear at the kickoff event in the middle of Fifth Avenue to sing a song from the new movie’s soundtrack and another from her upcoming album, Christmas: A Season of Love. She’ll be accompanied by a 10-story theatrical light show, which will play every night throughout the season.

Saks shoppers can visit “Disney’s Frozen 2 Enchanted Forest Experience” while they’re there. It’s an immersive experience — a first for the retailer — that will allow visitors to “experience Anna and Elsa’s journey as they traverse through the four elements, encountering beloved characters along the way.” It runs Nov. 26 through Dec. 24. Tickets cost $5 plus taxes and fees, and the company is donating $5 from the sale of each one to New York-Presbyterian Phyllis and David Komansky Children’s Hospital.

But let's get back to Jolie's Malefecent:

What the writers and the Disney alchemists have brewed here is a time-tested tale of young love being interfered with by manipulative old folks with nefarious schemes of their own to pursue. At the center of things now is Maleficent's goddaughter Aurora, a lovely vision of fairy tale purity and innocence charmingly played by Elle Fanning, who was 14 when she originated the role and is now 20. Replacing Brenton Thwaites as her fiance Prince Philip is the perhaps even more handsome Harris Dickinson, who caught the eye of many two years ago in the strong indie Beach Rats. (summery Hollywood Reporter).





Zombie's counter Maleficent after waiting ten years.

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.





FLASHBACK SERIES





GREMLINS: “Mogwais” are cute, cuddly creatures that make great pets…so long as the rules are followed. They’re not, of course, and soon malicious “gremlins” are wreaking havoc. Executive produced by Steven Spielberg from a script by Chris Columbus (The Goonies). Billed as a comedy horror movie, some violent scenes prompted the creation of the PG-13 rating for future films. (“Never feed him after midnight.”) Rated PG





DON'T MISS

jexi: Phil (Adam Devine) has a major dependency issue - he's addicted to his phone. He has no friends, he has a job writing pop culture "Top 10" lists, and his love life is non-existent. But his Facebook status is about to change. When he is forced to upgrade his phone, the latest model comes with an unexpected feature...Jexi (Rose Byrne) - an A.I. life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader. With her help, Phil begins to get a real life. But as he becomes less dependent on his phone, Jexi's artificial intelligence morphs into a tech nightmare determined to keep Phil all to herself, even if it means ruining his chances of finding success.

JEXI:









HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













GEMINI MAN PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













JOKER R

CAST

DIRECTOR













IT CHAPTER TWO R

CAST

DIRECTOR

ABOMINABLE PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP R

CAST

DIRECTOR

THE ADDAMS FAMILY PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

JEXI R

CAST

DIRECTOR

JUDY PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

DOWNTON ABBEY PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

RAMBO: LAST BLOOD R

CAST

DIRECTOR

HUSTLERS R

CAST

DIRECTOR

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 58 min.Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Ed Skrein, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley ManvilleJoachim RønningSciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Drama1 hr. 57 min.Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict WongAng LeeAction/Adventure2 hr. 00 min.Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh PaisTodd PhillipsHorror/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 49 min.Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah MustafaAndy MuschiettiAnimation/Comedy/Action/Adventure1 hr. 32 min.Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Sarah Paulson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Michelle WongJill Culton, Todd WildermanComedy/Action/Adventure1 hr. 39 min.Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail BreslinRuben FleischerAnimation1 hr. 45 min.Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick KrollConrad VernonComedy1 hr. 24 min.Adam Devine, Rose Byrne, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, Alexandra Shipp, Justin Hartley, Kid Cudi, Michael Peña, Wanda SykesJon Lucas, Scott MooreDrama/Musical1 hr. 58 min.Renee Zellweger, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Jessie Buckley, Michael GambonRupert GooldDrama2 hr. 01 min.Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Maggie SmithMichael EnglerAction/Adventure1 hr. 29 min.Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Yvette MonrealAdrian GrunbergDrama1 hr. 49 min.Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi BLorene ScafariaHorror1 hr. 51 min.Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie GanzhornAndre Ovredal

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

GEMINI MAN PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

JOKER R

CAST

DIRECTOR

IT CHAPTER TWO R

CAST

DIRECTOR

ABOMINABLE PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP R

CAST

DIRECTOR

THE ADDAMS FAMILY PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

JEXI R

CAST

DIRECTOR

JUDY PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

DOWNTON ABBEY PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

RAMBO: LAST BLOOD R

CAST

DIRECTOR

HUSTLERS R

CAST

DIRECTOR

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 58 min.Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Ed Skrein, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley ManvilleJoachim RønningSciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Drama1 hr. 57 min.Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict WongAng LeeAction/Adventure2 hr. 00 min.Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh PaisTodd PhillipsHorror/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 49 min.Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah MustafaAndy MuschiettiAnimation/Comedy/Action/Adventure1 hr. 32 min.Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Sarah Paulson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Michelle WongJill Culton, Todd WildermanComedy/Action/Adventure1 hr. 39 min.Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail BreslinRuben FleischerAnimation1 hr. 45 min.Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick KrollConrad VernonComedy1 hr. 24 min.Adam Devine, Rose Byrne, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, Alexandra Shipp, Justin Hartley, Kid Cudi, Michael Peña, Wanda SykesJon Lucas, Scott MooreDrama/Musical1 hr. 58 min.Renee Zellweger, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Jessie Buckley, Michael GambonRupert GooldDrama2 hr. 01 min.Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Maggie SmithMichael EnglerAction/Adventure1 hr. 29 min.Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Yvette MonrealAdrian GrunbergDrama1 hr. 49 min.Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi BLorene ScafariaHorror1 hr. 51 min.Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie GanzhornAndre Ovredal