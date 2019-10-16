Mouse House "Tents" Begin --- Maleficent, then Elsa, then Skywalker

 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 10:46 Updated 10 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Mouse House "Tents" Begin --- Maleficent, then Elsa, then Skywalker

Disney's run to dominate the October, November and December boxoffice returns begins this weekend. Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) Mistress of Evil invades cinemas this weekend. The Sleeping Beauty spin-off has a tough race to dominate October ---- The Joker's already nearing $200 and forecasts for Maleficent hover around $120 million. Frozen 2, however, has a $450 million forecast when Elsa and Anna return to the big screen. 

Disney has some sterling cross-promotions ready too. Want an Elsa and/or Anna doll? Saks has them $395 each. They are part of an interactive display that will run for one month on the store's 9th floor. Admission will be donated to charity. 

 

Saks Fifth Avenue has chosen a Frozen 2-theme for its famous annual holiday window display, at its flagship store in New York City, to be unveiled Nov. 25. “Throughout Saks’s center six windows, scenes from Frozen 2 will be brought to life, with each display featuring a character from the film along with the elements of wind, fire, water and earth, themes central to the film,” the company said in a press release.

Elsa herself, Idina Menzel, will appear at the kickoff event in the middle of Fifth Avenue to sing a song from the new movie’s soundtrack and another from her upcoming album, Christmas: A Season of Love. She’ll be accompanied by a 10-story theatrical light show, which will play every night throughout the season.

Saks shoppers can visit “Disney’s Frozen 2 Enchanted Forest Experience” while they’re there. It’s an immersive experience — a first for the retailer — that will allow visitors to “experience Anna and Elsa’s journey as they traverse through the four elements, encountering beloved characters along the way.” It runs Nov. 26 through Dec. 24. Tickets cost $5 plus taxes and fees, and the company is donating $5 from the sale of each one to New York-Presbyterian Phyllis and David Komansky Children’s Hospital.

But let's get back to Jolie's Malefecent:

What the writers and the Disney alchemists have brewed here is a time-tested tale of young love being interfered with by manipulative old folks with nefarious schemes of their own to pursue. At the center of things now is Maleficent's goddaughter Aurora, a lovely vision of fairy tale purity and innocence charmingly played by Elle Fanning, who was 14 when she originated the role and is now 20. Replacing Brenton Thwaites as her fiance Prince Philip is the perhaps even more handsome Harris Dickinson, who caught the eye of many two years ago in the strong indie Beach Rats. (summery Hollywood Reporter).


Zombie's counter Maleficent after waiting ten years.

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.


FLASHBACK SERIES


GREMLINS: “Mogwais” are cute, cuddly creatures that make great pets…so long as the rules are followed. They’re not, of course, and soon malicious “gremlins” are wreaking havoc. Executive produced by Steven Spielberg from a script by Chris Columbus (The Goonies). Billed as a comedy horror movie, some violent scenes prompted the creation of the PG-13 rating for future films. (“Never feed him after midnight.”) Rated PG


DON'T MISS

jexi: Phil (Adam Devine) has a major dependency issue - he's addicted to his phone. He has no friends, he has a job writing pop culture "Top 10" lists, and his love life is non-existent. But his Facebook status is about to change. When he is forced to upgrade his phone, the latest model comes with an unexpected feature...Jexi (Rose Byrne) - an A.I. life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader. With her help, Phil begins to get a real life. But as he becomes less dependent on his phone, Jexi's artificial intelligence morphs into a tech nightmare determined to keep Phil all to herself, even if it means ruining his chances of finding success.

 HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

Mistress of EvilTRAILER ▶

MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVILPG

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Ed Skrein, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville

DIRECTOR
Joachim Rønning

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM12:40PM3:10PM6:10PM6:40PM9:00PM 3D3:40PM9:30PM


Poster of Gemini ManTRAILER ▶

GEMINI MANPG-13

SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 57 min.

CAST
Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong

DIRECTOR
Ang Lee

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM


Poster of JokerTRAILER ▶

JOKERR

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais

DIRECTOR
Todd Phillips

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:10PM9:40PM


Poster of It Chapter TwoTRAILER ▶

IT CHAPTER TWOR

Horror/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah Mustafa

DIRECTOR
Andy Muschietti

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:20PM4:55PM8:40PM Poster of AbominableTRAILER ▶

ABOMINABLEPG

Animation/Comedy/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Sarah Paulson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Michelle Wong

DIRECTOR
Jill Culton, Todd Wilderman

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:15PM4:35PM6:55PM9:20PM Double TapTRAILER ▶

ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAPR

Comedy/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 39 min.

CAST
Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin

DIRECTOR
Ruben Fleischer

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM1:00PM2:30PM4:00PM5:00PM7:00PM7:25PM9:25PM9:50PM Poster of The Addams FamilyTRAILER ▶

THE ADDAMS FAMILYPG

Animation
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll

DIRECTOR
Conrad Vernon

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:30PM4:50PM7:10PM9:30PM Poster of JexiTRAILER ▶

JEXIR

Comedy
1 hr. 24 min.

CAST
Adam Devine, Rose Byrne, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, Alexandra Shipp, Justin Hartley, Kid Cudi, Michael Peña, Wanda Sykes

DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:35PM2:50PM7:05PM9:25PM Poster of JudyTRAILER ▶

JUDYPG-13

Drama/Musical
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Renee Zellweger, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Jessie Buckley, Michael Gambon

DIRECTOR
Rupert Goold

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM3:15PM6:05PM8:45PM Poster of Downton AbbeyTRAILER ▶

DOWNTON ABBEYPG

Drama
2 hr. 01 min.

CAST
Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Maggie Smith

DIRECTOR
Michael Engler

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:35PM6:35PM9:35PM Last BloodTRAILER ▶

RAMBO: LAST BLOODR

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Yvette Monreal

DIRECTOR
Adrian Grunberg

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM2:45PM5:05PM7:20PM9:45PM Poster of HustlersTRAILER ▶

HUSTLERSR

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B

DIRECTOR
Lorene Scafaria

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:15PM3:25PM6:00PM8:55PM Poster of Scary Stories to Tell In The DarkTRAILER ▶

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK         PG-13

Horror
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn

DIRECTOR
Andre Ovredal

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:55PM3:45PM7:15PM9:55PM

 

 

