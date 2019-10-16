Most read
Two Men Plead Guilty in Huntington to Meth Distribution
“Law enforcement officers are finding meth dealers in every county in my District,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “And we’re prosecuting them in record numbers.”
Johnny Belcher, Jr., 35, of Huntington, admitted that on July 17, 2019, officers found approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine in his pockets. Belcher told the officers the substance was “ice.” The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is handling the prosecution.
In a separate case, Walter Ray Cavender, age 50, of Mason County, admitted that on May 16, 2018, officers served a search warrant at his home on Evans Road in Leon, Mason County, West Virginia. At the time they served the search warrant, Cavender had approximately 300 grams of methamphetamine in his home which he intended to sell. He also had digital scales and approximately $1300 in cash. The Mason County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Greg McVey is handling the prosecution.
Belcher faces up to 20 years in prison and Cavender faces up to 40 years in prison when sentenced on January 21, 2020.