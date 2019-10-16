Piketon Classified Dump Liner Inadequate for Radiation

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 12:35 Updated 23 min ago

The Site Specific Advisory Board for the Piketon /Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant has added more concern to the DOE plan for constructing a waste cell. At its meeting the SAAB admitted that the liner of the landfill (which contains allegedly leaking radioactive contamination from the buried Huntington Pilot Plant ).

Vina Colley, president of PRESS, said, " They need to stop pushing it right now. It needs more community input. Bedrock fractures sitting over the largest aquifer in the Midwest. If the liner has problems now it will always have problems.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus