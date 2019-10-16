Piketon Classified Dump Liner Inadequate for Radiation

The Site Specific Advisory Board for the Piketon /Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant has added more concern to the DOE plan for constructing a waste cell. At its meeting the SAAB admitted that the liner of the landfill (which contains allegedly leaking radioactive contamination from the buried Huntington Pilot Plant ).

Vina Colley, president of PRESS, said, " They need to stop pushing it right now. It needs more community input. Bedrock fractures sitting over the largest aquifer in the Midwest. If the liner has problems now it will always have problems.