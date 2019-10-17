Most read
Marshall neurology resident earns prestigious epilepsy mini-fellowship
“I was honored to be selected for this prestigious program,” Nemade said. “It was a very intensive but fun epilepsy learning program. To be taught by the leading epileptologists in the country is such a privilege.”
The Epilepsy MiniFellowship Program is a comprehensive course in the diagnosis and management of seizures, current advances in epilepsy including new diagnostic methods, treatment options, and management of epilepsy in special populations. Mini-Fellows attend and give case presentations and advance their knowledge of epilepsy through lecture sessions, case workshops, and peer group discussion. During the program, Nemade presented a case on EEG findings of Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease.
“We were ecstatic to hear that Dr. Nemade was the first-ever Marshall resident to be accepted to the Penry Epilepsy Mini-Fellowship,” said Justin M. Nolte, M.D., an associate professor in the department of neurology and the program’s residency director. “There is a great deal of competition to be part of this opportunity and Dipali’s participation is a testament to her clinical and scholarly successes.”
After completing her neurology residency at Marshall in June 2021, Nemade is interested in pursuing a full fellowship in epilepsy.