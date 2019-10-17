Marshall neurology resident earns prestigious epilepsy mini-fellowship

Nemade was one of 35 residents throughout the United States selected for the epilepsy mini-fellowship. The three-day intensive Residents Epilepsy Program is presented by distinguished guest speakers from around the country, along with the faculty and staff of the Comprehensive Epilepsy Center of the Wake Forest School of Medicine.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Dipali Nemade, M.D., M.Ph., a third-year neurology resident physician at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, was selected for the J. Kiffin Penry Residents Epilepsy Program.

“I was honored to be selected for this prestigious program,” Nemade said. “It was a very intensive but fun epilepsy learning program. To be taught by the leading epileptologists in the country is such a privilege.”

The Epilepsy MiniFellowship Program is a comprehensive course in the diagnosis and management of seizures, current advances in epilepsy including new diagnostic methods, treatment options, and management of epilepsy in special populations. Mini-Fellows attend and give case presentations and advance their knowledge of epilepsy through lecture sessions, case workshops, and peer group discussion. During the program, Nemade presented a case on EEG findings of Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease.

“We were ecstatic to hear that Dr. Nemade was the first-ever Marshall resident to be accepted to the Penry Epilepsy Mini-Fellowship,” said Justin M. Nolte, M.D., an associate professor in the department of neurology and the program’s residency director. “There is a great deal of competition to be part of this opportunity and Dipali’s participation is a testament to her clinical and scholarly successes.”

After completing her neurology residency at Marshall in June 2021, Nemade is interested in pursuing a full fellowship in epilepsy.