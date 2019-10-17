Marshall to host ‘Marshall Experience’ at Huntington High football game Oct. 18

 Thursday, October 17, 2019

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University will host a “Marshall Experience” Friday night at the Huntington High School football game.

 

A Marshall-themed trailer offers an immersive Marshall experience,  in which high school students can speak with a representative from Marshall Admissions, get a picture in a Marshall-themed photo booth and experience the #MarshallUFamily.

 

It’s the third game for the traveling Marshall trailer that’s made stops at Nitro High School and Mingo Central High School in the past two weeks and will make its way to South Charleston High School, Musselman High School and Parkersburg South in the coming weeks.

