Land Reuse Agency Meets Monday at 1:30 p.m.

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 14:42 Updated 1 hour ago

The Board of Commissioners of the Land Reuse Agency will be MONDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2019 @ 1:30 P.M. The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

 

LAND REUSE AGENCY

AGENDA

REGULAR MEETING

Monday, October 21, 2019

 

 

 

1. Call to Order

 

2. Pledge of Allegiance

 

3. Roll Call

 

4. Approval of September 16, 2019 minutes

 

5. Old Business

 

6. New Business

 

· Property Proposals

o Lots 21, 23 & 98 Ritter Blvd.

o 1243 Virginia Avenue

o 2536 9th Avenue

o 2543 9th Avenue

o 2534-2534 ½ 9th Avenue

o 2526-2528 9th Avenue

o 902 Bruce Street

o 910 Bruce Street

o 1660 11th Avenue

o 1304 9th Avenue

o 1691 9th Avenue

o West Pea Ridge Road – PT LT 1 Blvd HTS

o 632 4th Street

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus