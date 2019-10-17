Most read
- Piketon Classified Dump Liner Inadequate for Radiation
- Two Men Plead Guilty in Huntington to Meth Distribution
- Marshall Faculty Member, Alumna to Present at Forensics Conference
- Comcast moves TCM to sports package, angers subscribers; Starz/Encore Next
- Biggest Homecoming in years slated for Oct. 26
- UPDATED Mouse House "Tents" Begin --- Maleficent, then Elsa, then Skywalker
- Comcast Gouging on TCM
Land Reuse Agency Meets Monday at 1:30 p.m.
LAND REUSE AGENCY
AGENDA
REGULAR MEETING
Monday, October 21, 2019
1. Call to Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Approval of September 16, 2019 minutes
5. Old Business
6. New Business
· Property Proposals
o Lots 21, 23 & 98 Ritter Blvd.
o 1243 Virginia Avenue
o 2536 9th Avenue
o 2543 9th Avenue
o 2534-2534 ½ 9th Avenue
o 2526-2528 9th Avenue
o 902 Bruce Street
o 910 Bruce Street
o 1660 11th Avenue
o 1304 9th Avenue
o 1691 9th Avenue
o West Pea Ridge Road – PT LT 1 Blvd HTS
o 632 4th Street