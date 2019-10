The City of Huntington Mayor’s Office is proud to conduct the 6th Annual Halloween Costume Drive benefiting children at the A.D. Lewis Community Center.

Children will receive their costumes a few days before Trick or Treat during their Halloween party. If you are an organization or business that has interest in donating costumes, please call 304-962-8138

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus