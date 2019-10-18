Extras Needed in Pittsburgh for "Sweet Girl" which stars Jason Monoa

A devastated husband vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter. Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Dune, Game of Thrones) will star in "Sweet Girl", which will be shot on location in Pittsburgh.

Thousands of paid extras are being sought for the filming of the Netflix thriller “Sweet Girl,” starring Jason Momoa, when production begins in the Pittsburgh area in mid-November and continues into February.