Extras Needed in Pittsburgh for "Sweet Girl" which stars Jason Monoa

 Friday, October 18, 2019 - 15:07 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
A devastated husband vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter. Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Dune, Game of Thrones) will star in "Sweet Girl", which will be shot on location in Pittsburgh.

Thousands of paid extras are being sought for the filming of the Netflix thriller “Sweet Girl,” starring Jason Momoa, when production begins in the Pittsburgh area in mid-November and continues into February. 

Extras of all ages — kids, teens, adults and senior citizens of all ethnicities — are needed to portray Pittsburgh baseball fans, pedestrians, blue-collar workers, shoppers, upscale gala attendees, subway passengers, law enforcement (stadium security, TSA, FBI, police officers), hospital staff, airline passengers, flight attendants, first responders, “suited business types”  news media and fictional characters of all types. . No experience is necessary.

 

A release from the Pittsburgh Film Office said "thousands will be employed" over the course of the shoot. 

Casting call will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown. For details, www.movieextraspittsburgh.com or https://www.pghfilm.org/listing/open-casting-call-for-netflix-feature-sweet-girl/


