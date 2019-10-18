Most read
Extras Needed in Pittsburgh for "Sweet Girl" which stars Jason Monoa
Extras of all ages — kids, teens, adults and senior citizens of all ethnicities — are needed to portray Pittsburgh baseball fans, pedestrians, blue-collar workers, shoppers, upscale gala attendees, subway passengers, law enforcement (stadium security, TSA, FBI, police officers), hospital staff, airline passengers, flight attendants, first responders, “suited business types” news media and fictional characters of all types. . No experience is necessary.
A release from the Pittsburgh Film Office said "thousands will be employed" over the course of the shoot.
Casting call will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown. For details, www.movieextraspittsburgh.com or https://www.pghfilm.org/listing/open-casting-call-for-netflix-feature-sweet-girl/