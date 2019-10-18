Most read
Pittman named 2019 Counselor of the Year
Pittman, who serves as the school mental health coordinator for the School Health Technical Assistance Center at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, was recognized for her commitment and dedication to the profession and treatment of individuals and families dealing with substance use disorders.
“Tiffany is always a great source of information for any questions relating to services for youth,” said Richard Crespo, Ph.D., professor and principal investigator with the department of family and community health at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “She is truly an amazing counselor and so deserving of this honor.”
For more than 20 years, Pittman has provided counseling services as well as program development and technical assistance to school-based mental health centers. Pittman was recognized during the West Virginia Association of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors annual conference last month in Morgantown, West Virginia.