Marshall Rec Center to host Halloween event Oct. 30

HUNTINGTON, W.Va . – The Marshall Recreation Center will host a Halloween-themed event called “Haunted Rec” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Recreation Center located at 402 Thundering Herd Drive on the Huntington campus.

This event will provide a safe place for children in the community to come and trick-or-treat in the style of a trunk-or-treat as well as a haunted obstacle course, creepy climbing at the Rock Wall, kid Zumba with Thriller, a small bouncy house and a prize for the costume contest. Marshall student organizations will be set up around the gym courts to pass out candy.

The event is free and open for the community to participate. Children are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes. This event will include representatives from Marshall Housing and Residence Life, since the trick-or-treat typically scheduled in the residence halls will now be included into the Haunted Rec activities.

For more information about the “Haunted Rec” event, contact Kayla Dodd, assistant director, marketing and membership by phone at 304-696-3633 or by e-mail at dodd18@marshall.edu. For more information on the Marshall Recreation Center visit www.marshall.edu/campusrec.