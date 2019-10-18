Marshall Health to host social enterprise forum for entrepreneurs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A model that connects the social mission of an organization with a market-driven approach to business has proved successful for organizations like Goodwill, Coalfield Development and Café Appalachia.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Ramada Limited at 3094 16th Street Road in Huntington, Marshall Health’s Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment (CORE) initiative will lead an open training session on social enterprise for the general public and local entrepreneurs to learn more about the process.

During the event, the North Carolina-based nonprofit Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers (TROSA) will share insights and best practices in creating business startups focused on community impact and underserved populations. As part of its treatment and recovery model, TROSA leads four social enterprise businesses.

“Workforce development is an important part of addiction recovery and essential to the success of our communities,” said Ashley Shaw, CORE program director. “The exploration of social innovation and business allow our communities to really address critical health and social challenges at a grassroots level that could open the door to new economic opportunities throughout the region.”

The event is free and open to the public. To register, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/social-enterprise-forum-registration-74147947507. For more information, contact Shaw at 304-691-1995 or shawa@marshall.edu.