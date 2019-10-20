Mr. Chips now Horsing Around at Rainbow Bridge

A special horse trotted over to the Rainbow Bridge. Mr. Chips did not work in law enforcement, instead, he helped teach school children to not horse around with drugs.

The project initiated by Sheriff/Mayor Kim Wolfe ran from 2001-2012.

"Mr Chips wasn’t a regular patrol horse, he was my Daughter Angela’s horse, when she went away to college she donated him to the mounted police unit for the “ Don’t Horse Around with Drugs, “ Wolfe told HNN Saturday. "He went to all the elementary schools and private schools in Cabell and Wayne Counties down the years from about 2001-2012. First graders when listen to a class room anti-drug session taught by Bill Odell, Tim White and Bat man and afterwards have their photograph taken on Mr. Chips. The highly successful school program continued until Mayor Williams was elected and he discontinued the program, and stated “ I don’t do horses “ quote. Mr. Chips was returned to my Daughter, Angela, after that and lived out his life on the farm."

Kim wife Debra wrote, "This little Morgan horse with a huge heart was a real hero, not just to our family, but also to the more than 20,000 (that's right, twenty thousand) children who sat on Mr. Chips and had their picture made to commemorate the day they promised him they would "not horse around with drugs."

Over the years, many people got to know Mr. Chips. Kim took great care of Mr. Chips and was by his side when he crossed over.





Debbie added: "Tonight we all weep for we will miss him for a season, until we are reunited in heaven, as we surely believe we will. In the meantime, we rejoice that he is once again, soaring over jumps, galloping through fields of gold, dancing dressage to heavenly music and as always, watching over us."

Photos courtesy Kim Wolfe.