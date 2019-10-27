Most read
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Marshall Beats ECU in OT Thanks to "The Catch"
- IMAGES: Fans Celebrate Asian Pop Culture
- Oct. 28 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- Tsubasacon 2017 FRIDAY Images
- HERD ZONE: Rohrwasser's Heroics Give Marshall Dramatic Homecoming Win
- Column: Building a City On Drug Rehab Is a Disastrous Business Plan
- Sorority Cease-and-Desist Order Lifted
Opinion: Chicago Teachers’ Strike Shows Why We Don’t Need Public Schools
Some of the organizations that are offering a safe place for children to gather include the YMCA and its 11 locations across Chicago. As CNN reports: “Depending on the location, these programs may include classes, swimming, math lessons, arts and crafts, and sports.”
Kerry McDonald, an adjunct scholar at The Cato Institute, and the senior education fellow at the Foundation for Economic Education. is author of Unschooled: Raising Curious, Well-Educated Children Outside the Traditional Classroom. She lives with her husband, and four children in Cambridge, Mass.
Read more at Fee Daily.