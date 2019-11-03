Most read
- Tsubasacon 2017 FRIDAY Images
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Chesapeake, Ironton Advance in Huntington St. Joe Gold Bracket
- Marshall Developing State's First Commercial Compost Facility
- FICTION: Shelley Reuben's The Happy Store # 24 - "Once Upon a Duckling"
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Marshall BoG Approves Plan for New Cyber Graduate Degree
OPINION: Five Ways University Presidents Can Prove Their Commitment to Free Speech
With the targets constantly shifting, what are some effective steps college presidents can take right now to fight censorship, regardless of where it originates? Presidents like to say they are in favor of free speech, but few have presented a plan of action that would improve the state of free speech for their students and faculty members.
The following five suggestions provide a path for presidents to prove their commitment to freedom of expression and academic freedom by leading with basic, clear, and reasonable changes:
Lukianoff is an attorney, and president and CEO of The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. He is the co-author with Jonathan Haidt of The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation for Failure.
Read more at FIRE or watch the accompanying video.