Elsa and Anna to have "Marvel worthy" Journey in "Frozen 2"

"The Joker" has thrown horrid cackles into Disney's fall plans to dominate with Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) Mistress of Evil , a Sleeping Beauty spin off, Frozen 2 and Skywalker.

Jolie hasn't brought a surge to the sequel making it the Mouse House's lowest opening of the year behind "Dumbo."

An underperformance by Maleficent will not detract fans of Elsa and Anna who have waited since 2013 for a full length adventure. The film opening in mid-November appears to have less Princess identity crisis and a full blown Marvel-esque epic adventure. A few writers who have seen portions of the sequel have speculated it as better than the original.

The new animated film has eleven new songs, but early predictions are that none will capture the instant musical icon status of "Let it Go." Three song titles have been revealed with "Into the Unknown" marketed as the show stopper. Two other songs, Olaf’s “When I Am Older” and Anna’s “The Next Right Thing have gained buzz.

Disney official plot summary states:

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey.

A clip opens with a young Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) intently listening to their father’s story of an enchanted forest that met a tragic fate; it was sealed, preventing people from going in or out. It then shifts to the present, with the people of Arendelle evacuating. Anna asks Kristoff (Mindhunter‘s Jonathan Groff) if Elsa has been acting weird, as the icy princess explains a voice has been calling her to go North.

Anna asks: Has Elsa seemed weird to you?

Kristoff: She... seems like Elsa.

A hint of the continuing sisterhood conflicts continue:

Anna: I'm coming with you.

Elsa: Anna... no.

Anna: Excuse me, I climbed the North Mountain, survived a frozen heart, and saved you from my ex-boyfriend, so... you know, I'm coming.

Kristen Bell (Elsa's voice) quickly point out the "maturity" of the new film.

"It is still very kid safe and kid friendly but it has grown up with the viewer," she shared with E! News exclusively. "I don't think it will surprise anyone that we are still tackling harder to talk about issues like we did in the first one like accepting who you are and family being a priority and there are some of those issues that we talk about and new ones that we talk about sort of metaphorically and I am very proud of it."

Saks Fifth Avenue has chosen a Frozen 2-theme for its famous annual holiday window display, at its flagship store in New York City, to be unveiled Nov. 25. “Throughout Saks’s center six windows, scenes from Frozen 2 will be brought to life, with each display featuring a character from the film along with the elements of wind, fire, water and earth, themes central to the film,” the company said in a press release.

Elsa herself, Idina Menzel, will appear at the kickoff event in the middle of Fifth Avenue to sing a song from the new movie’s soundtrack and another from her upcoming album, Christmas: A Season of Love. She’ll be accompanied by a 10-story theatrical light show, which will play every night throughout the season.

Saks shoppers can visit “Disney’s Frozen 2 Enchanted Forest Experience” while they’re there. It’s an immersive experience — a first for the retailer — that will allow visitors to “experience Anna and Elsa’s journey as they traverse through the four elements, encountering beloved characters along the way.” It runs Nov. 26 through Dec. 24.

Saks has nearly life-size Elsa and Anna dolls (sorry, they don't talk) for $395 each. Jewelry will set you back more than a thousand.

Speculation continues: The blonde ice princess has no love interest, which like many individuals who date little has lead to sexuality questions. Director Jennifer Lee, spoke out about the rumors.

"I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film―that it’s creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people," she told The Huffington Post. "It means the world to us that we're part of these conversations. Where we're going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we're really conscientious about these things."

She continued, "For me… Elsa's every day telling me where she needs to go, and she'll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa's doing in her life, she's telling me every day. We'll see where we go

At a Disney press caravan, Lee spoke more definitively:

"For this film, we spent a lot of time journaling and we said we took these pretty intense personality tests [for each character]. We found this is a woman who wasn't ready for a relationship at all. She's carrying a lot of pressure and the weight of her kingdom on her shoulders and struggling with this call for her powers. That's where she was, so for us, it really hadn't come up in terms of what fit with where the story was going. And we knew the end we wanted for her. So it just didn't fit with where she was in her life. I don't know if it'll fit in the future. "





There will also be a couple new characters (a girlfriend? wink, wink) introduced that, according to Kristen Bell, "you will fall in love with. That's something I feel like I can say safely."

Rachel Matthews as Honeymaren, a member of the Northuldra described as "a true free spirit" and "bold and brave" woman who wants to bring peace to the enchanted forest

"Frozen 2" will be a huge success, but will it obtain word of mouth that stretches it into a four month hold over?

MEANWHILE.... For drama fans, nearly 90 year old Clint Eastwood delves into the story of American security guard, Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser), heroically saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is unjustly vilified by journalists and the press who falsely report that he was a terrorist.

Mark Ruffalo plays a tenacious attorneys who uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world's largest corporations. While trying to expose the truth, he soon finds himself risking his future, his family and his own life. "Dark Waters" originally titled The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare stars Anne Hathaway as a corporate defense counsel.

Shot in Cincinnati, Robert Bilott’s environmental crusade began in 1998 when he was contacted by Wilbur Tennant, a farmer from Parkersburg, West Virginia, whose cattle had been dying as a result of suspected poisoning. The farmer believed that the chemical company DuPont was responsible for their deaths, but no local lawyers were willing to accept his case because the corporate entity wielded too much influence and power in the town.

The Oscar contender is scheduled for a Nov. 22 limited release.

December brings "Bombshell," the buzzing multi Oscar contender focuses not on Roger Ailes (played by John Lithgow) but on the FOX newswomen he was accused of harassing: Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron, also one of the film’s producers), Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) and a fictional composite who in this telling goes by the name of Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie).

Bombshell asks a simple question: Will Hollywood liberals vote for a movie that asks them to think of Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson as heroines because they stood up to the repulsive Ailes? Will the spirit of #MeToo trump (no pun intended) the natural distaste much of the Academy has for everybody who’s ever had anything to do with Fox News asks The Wrap.

Oscar will also be considering films like "Parasite," "The Irishman," and Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland .











