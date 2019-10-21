Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Heroin

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man already on federal supervised release for a prior drug and firearm conviction pled guilty today to selling heroin earlier this year, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Quentin J. Parker, 31, pled guilty to distribution of heroin.

“A repeat offender,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Parker was still under federal supervision for previous offenses when he was caught distributing heroin. Now he’ll be going back to federal prison.”

Parker admitted that, on February 6, 2019, he directed a confidential informant to come to a parking lot in the 200 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington to purchase heroin. Once the informant arrived, Parker entered the informant’s vehicle and sold the informant heroin. At the time of the offense, Parker was serving a term of supervised release based on convictions he received in 2011 for distributing crack cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Parker faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on January 27, 2020 for the heroin distribution. Parker additionally faces up to 24 months in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution.