Marshll Baseball Stadium Dedicaton Saturday

Marshall Athletics will break ground on its 3,500-seat state-of-the-art baseball stadium Saturday at 10:30 a.m., the department announced Tuesday. The groundbreaking will be on the old Flint Group Pigments property between 3rd and 5th Aves.



"Saturday will be another crucial step for the future of our baseball program," said Mike Hamrick, Marshall's Director of Athletics. "I'm excited to get this very special project underway and encourage all of our loyal fans to step up and help us make this dream a reality."



The event, which highlights the department's Herd Rises campaign, will be part of the University's annual Homecoming weekend.



Construction on the facility is set to begin in the spring with the official opening scheduled for March 2021.



On hand to participate in the groundbreaking will be Thundering Herd alums, and Major League Baseball all-stars Jeff Montgomery and Rick Reed.



Also taking part in Saturday's announcement will be Marshall President Dr. Jerry Gilbert, Huntington mayor Steve Williams, Thundering Herd head baseball coach Jeff Waggoner, legendary former Marshall head coach Jack Cook, stadium architect AECOM and Jim Bailes, Chairman of the Marshall University Board of Governors.