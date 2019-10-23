Marshll Baseball Stadium Dedicaton Saturday

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 22:18 Updated 1 hour ago
Marshll Baseball Stadium Dedicaton Saturday

The Thundering Herd's match-up against rival Western Kentucky University will not be the only athletic event take center-stage in Huntington this weekend.

Marshall Athletics will break ground on its 3,500-seat state-of-the-art baseball stadium Saturday at  10:30 a.m., the department announced Tuesday. The groundbreaking will be on the old Flint Group Pigments property between 3rd and 5th Aves. 

 
"Saturday will be another crucial step for the future of our baseball program," said Mike Hamrick, Marshall's Director of Athletics. "I'm excited to get this very special project underway and encourage all of our loyal fans to step up and help us make this dream a reality."
 
The event, which highlights the department's Herd Rises campaign, will be part of the University's annual Homecoming weekend.
 
Construction on the facility is set to begin in the spring with the official opening scheduled for March 2021.
 
On hand to participate in the groundbreaking will be Thundering Herd alums, and Major League Baseball all-stars Jeff Montgomery and Rick Reed.
 
Also taking part in Saturday's announcement will be Marshall President Dr. Jerry Gilbert, Huntington mayor Steve Williams, Thundering Herd head baseball coach Jeff Waggoner, legendary former Marshall head coach Jack Cook, stadium architect AECOM and Jim Bailes, Chairman of the Marshall University Board of Governors.

 
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus