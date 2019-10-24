When a young nurse (Elizabeth Lail) downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out.

a fast-paced action thriller about a rookie cop (Naomie Harris) who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. After realizing that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese Gibson) as she tries to escape both the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA

TERMINATOR DARK FATE

More than two decades have passed since Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed the future, and re-wrote the fate of the human race. Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother (Diego Boneta) and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator -- a Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) -- travels back through time to hunt and kill her. Dani's survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). As the Rev-9 ruthlessly destroys everything and everyone in its path on the hunt for Dani, the three are led to a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Sarah's past that may be their last best hope.

MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN

Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, "Motherless Brooklyn" follows Lionel Essrog (Edward Norton), a lonely private detective living with Tourette Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna (Bruce Willis). Armed only with a few clues and the engine of his obsessive mind, Lionel unravels closely-guarded secrets that hold the fate of the whole city in the balance. In a mystery that carries him from gin-soaked jazz clubs in Harlem to the hard-edged slums of Brooklyn and, finally, into the gilded halls of New York's power brokers, Lionel contends with thugs, corruption and the most dangerous man in the city to honor his friend and save the woman who might be his own salvation.

COUNTDOWN PG-13

Horror1 hr. 28 min.Elizabeth Lail, Anne Winters, Peter Facinelli, Talitha Eliana Bateman, Tom SeguraJustin DecAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 58 min.Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Ed Skrein, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley ManvilleJoachim RønningComedy/Action/Adventure1 hr. 39 min.Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail BreslinRuben FleischerAnimation1 hr. 45 min.Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick KrollConrad VernonSciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Drama1 hr. 57 min.Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict WongAng LeeAction/Adventure2 hr. 00 min.Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh PaisTodd PhillipsAnimation/Comedy/Action/Adventure1 hr. 32 min.Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Sarah Paulson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Michelle WongJill Culton, Todd WildermanDrama/Musical1 hr. 58 min.Renee Zellweger, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Jessie Buckley, Michael GambonRupert GooldDrama2 hr. 01 min.Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Maggie SmithMichael EnglerAction/Adventure1 hr. 29 min.Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Yvette MonrealAdrian GrunbergDrama1 hr. 49 min.Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi BLorene ScafariaHorror/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 49 min.Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah MustafaAndy MuschiettiHorror1 hr. 51 min.Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie GanzhornAndre OvredalComedy/Drama2 hr. 41 min.Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, James Marsden, Dakota FanningQuentin Tarantino