 Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 01:59

When a young nurse (Elizabeth Lail) downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out.

BLACK AND BLUE

a fast-paced action thriller about a rookie cop (Naomie Harris) who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. After realizing that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese Gibson) as she tries to escape both the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage.

 

ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA

 

 

TERMINATOR DARK FATE

 

More than two decades have passed since Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed the future, and re-wrote the fate of the human race. Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother (Diego Boneta) and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator -- a Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) -- travels back through time to hunt and kill her. Dani's survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). As the Rev-9 ruthlessly destroys everything and everyone in its path on the hunt for Dani, the three are led to a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Sarah's past that may be their last best hope.

 

MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN

Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, "Motherless Brooklyn" follows Lionel Essrog (Edward Norton), a lonely private detective living with Tourette Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna (Bruce Willis). Armed only with a few clues and the engine of his obsessive mind, Lionel unravels closely-guarded secrets that hold the fate of the whole city in the balance. In a mystery that carries him from gin-soaked jazz clubs in Harlem to the hard-edged slums of Brooklyn and, finally, into the gilded halls of New York's power brokers, Lionel contends with thugs, corruption and the most dangerous man in the city to honor his friend and save the woman who might be his own salvation.

 

 

 

 

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

 

Poster of CountdownTRAILER ▶

COUNTDOWNPG-13

Horror
1 hr. 28 min.

CAST
Elizabeth Lail, Anne Winters, Peter Facinelli, Talitha Eliana Bateman, Tom Segura

DIRECTOR
Justin Dec

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:05PM9:30PM

Mistress of EvilTRAILER ▶

MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVILPG

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Ed Skrein, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville

DIRECTOR
Joachim Rønning

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM
Double TapTRAILER ▶

ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAPR

Comedy/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 39 min.

CAST
Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin

DIRECTOR
Ruben Fleischer

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM1:00PM2:30PM4:00PM5:00PM7:00PM7:25PM9:25PM9:50PM

Poster of The Addams FamilyTRAILER ▶

THE ADDAMS FAMILYPG

Animation
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll

DIRECTOR
Conrad Vernon

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM2:25PM4:45PM7:10PM9:25PM

Poster of Gemini ManTRAILER ▶

GEMINI MANPG-13

SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 57 min.

CAST
Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong

DIRECTOR
Ang Lee

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM

Poster of JokerTRAILER ▶

JOKERR

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais

DIRECTOR
Todd Phillips

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM12:45PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:10PM9:40PM

Poster of AbominableTRAILER ▶

ABOMINABLEPG

Animation/Comedy/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Sarah Paulson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Michelle Wong

DIRECTOR
Jill Culton, Todd Wilderman

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:15PM4:35PM6:55PM9:20PM



Poster of JudyTRAILER ▶

JUDYPG-13

Drama/Musical
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Renee Zellweger, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Jessie Buckley, Michael Gambon

DIRECTOR
Rupert Goold

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM3:15PM6:05PM8:45PM Poster of Downton AbbeyTRAILER ▶

DOWNTON ABBEYPG

Drama
2 hr. 01 min.

CAST
Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Maggie Smith

DIRECTOR
Michael Engler

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:35PM6:35PM9:35PM Last BloodTRAILER ▶

RAMBO: LAST BLOODR

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Yvette Monreal

DIRECTOR
Adrian Grunberg

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM2:45PM5:05PM7:20PM9:45PM

Poster of HustlersTRAILER ▶

HUSTLERSR

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B

DIRECTOR
Lorene Scafaria

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:15PM3:25PM6:00PM8:55PM

Poster of It Chapter TwoTRAILER ▶

IT CHAPTER TWOR

Horror/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah Mustafa

DIRECTOR
Andy Muschietti

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:20PM4:55PM8:40PM
Poster of Scary Stories to Tell In The DarkTRAILER ▶

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARKPG-13

Horror
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn

DIRECTOR
Andre Ovredal

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:55PM3:45PM7:15PM9:55PM Poster of Once Upon a Time...in HollywoodTRAILER ▶

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD      R

Comedy/Drama
2 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, James Marsden, Dakota Fanning

DIRECTOR
Quentin Tarantino

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:40PM5:10PM8:50PM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

