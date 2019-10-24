Most read
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Huntington Hammer Falls to Kentucky's River Monsters
- Animal Shelter Director Hurried Euthanasia Dose to Make Trash Run
- Anti-Drug Equine Crosses the Rainbow Bridge
- Oct. 24 Cabell County Commission meeting agenda
- Adverse Childhood Experience Counseling Training Available in WV
- Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Heroin
- IMAGES: Flowers of Spring
countdown
When a young nurse (Elizabeth Lail) downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out.
BLACK AND BLUE
a fast-paced action thriller about a rookie cop (Naomie Harris) who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. After realizing that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese Gibson) as she tries to escape both the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage.
REISSUE
ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA
NEXT
TERMINATOR DARK FATE
More than two decades have passed since Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed the future, and re-wrote the fate of the human race. Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother (Diego Boneta) and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator -- a Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) -- travels back through time to hunt and kill her. Dani's survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). As the Rev-9 ruthlessly destroys everything and everyone in its path on the hunt for Dani, the three are led to a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Sarah's past that may be their last best hope.
MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN
Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, "Motherless Brooklyn" follows Lionel Essrog (Edward Norton), a lonely private detective living with Tourette Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna (Bruce Willis). Armed only with a few clues and the engine of his obsessive mind, Lionel unravels closely-guarded secrets that hold the fate of the whole city in the balance. In a mystery that carries him from gin-soaked jazz clubs in Harlem to the hard-edged slums of Brooklyn and, finally, into the gilded halls of New York's power brokers, Lionel contends with thugs, corruption and the most dangerous man in the city to honor his friend and save the woman who might be his own salvation.
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
TRAILER ▶
COUNTDOWNPG-13Horror
1 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Elizabeth Lail, Anne Winters, Peter Facinelli, Talitha Eliana Bateman, Tom Segura
DIRECTOR
Justin Dec
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:05PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVILPGAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Ed Skrein, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville
DIRECTOR
Joachim Rønning
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAPRComedy/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin
DIRECTOR
Ruben Fleischer
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM1:00PM2:30PM4:00PM5:00PM7:00PM7:25PM9:25PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
THE ADDAMS FAMILYPGAnimation
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll
DIRECTOR
Conrad Vernon
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM2:25PM4:45PM7:10PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
GEMINI MANPG-13SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong
DIRECTOR
Ang Lee
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
JOKERRAction/Adventure
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais
DIRECTOR
Todd Phillips
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM12:45PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:10PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
ABOMINABLEPGAnimation/Comedy/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Sarah Paulson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Michelle Wong
DIRECTOR
Jill Culton, Todd Wilderman
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:15PM4:35PM6:55PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
JUDYPG-13Drama/Musical
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Renee Zellweger, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Jessie Buckley, Michael Gambon
DIRECTOR
Rupert Goold
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM3:15PM6:05PM8:45PM TRAILER ▶
DOWNTON ABBEYPGDrama
2 hr. 01 min.
CAST
Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Maggie Smith
DIRECTOR
Michael Engler
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:35PM6:35PM9:35PM TRAILER ▶
RAMBO: LAST BLOODRAction/Adventure
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Yvette Monreal
DIRECTOR
Adrian Grunberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM2:45PM5:05PM7:20PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
HUSTLERSRDrama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B
DIRECTOR
Lorene Scafaria
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:15PM3:25PM6:00PM8:55PM
TRAILER ▶
IT CHAPTER TWORHorror/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah Mustafa
DIRECTOR
Andy Muschietti
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:20PM4:55PM8:40PM
TRAILER ▶
SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARKPG-13Horror
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn
DIRECTOR
Andre Ovredal
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:55PM3:45PM7:15PM9:55PM TRAILER ▶
ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD RComedy/Drama
2 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, James Marsden, Dakota Fanning
DIRECTOR
Quentin Tarantino
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:40PM5:10PM8:50PM