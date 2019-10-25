Most read
Opinion: No, Kurds and Turks Are Not 'Natural Enemies,' Mr. Trump
The history does begin in the early 16th century, when the Ottoman Empire, founded in western Anatolia by Sunni Turks, began to expand eastward, only to conflict with the Shiite Safavid Empire in Persia. The Kurds, a tribal people, most of whom were Sunni Muslims, were caught in the middle; soon they willingly joined the Ottomans. Through the next four centuries, they lived under the same state with Turks, Arabs, Bosnians, Armenians, Greeks and Jews — because the Ottoman Empire, like the neighboring Hapsburg Empire,was a multiethnic and multireligious mosaic.
The Ottoman elite was mostly Turkish, but not Turkish nationalist. So Kurds never faced any denial of their identity. Their ancestral homeland was often called “Kurdistan,” which even briefly became the name of an administrative region in the 19th century. In the same era, there were a few revolts by Kurdish chieftains, but only as a reaction to the centralization of the state and the new taxes and obligations it entailed
Akyol is a senior fellow at the Cato Institute’s Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity. He is the author of eight books in English, and Turkish including Islam Without Extremes: A Muslim Case for Liberty.
Read more at The Cato Institute.