Marshall Health welcomes new pediatricians, including infectious disease and allergy/immunology specialists

Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine (JCESOM), Marshall Health and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital medical and dental staff welcome Mariana Lanata, M.D., Mary Beth Hogan, M.D., and Elizabeth Endicott, D.O., to their pediatric teams of providers.

Lanata, a board-eligible pediatric infectious disease specialist, has been named an assistant professor in the department of pediatrics at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She recently completed a pediatric infectious disease fellowship at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and continues research on macrolide resistant mycoplasma pneumonia. Lanata earned her medical degree from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia in Lima, Peru, and completed a pediatric residency at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Florida

Hogan, a board-certified pediatric allergist/immunologist, has been named a professor in the department of pediatrics. She has previously worked at the University of Nevada – Las Vegas, the University of Nevada – Reno, and the West Virginia University and Northwestern University schools of medicine. Hogan received her medical degree from the University of Cincinnati and completed a pediatric residency at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and an allergy/immunology fellowship at the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

Endicott, a board-eligible pediatrician, has been named an assistant professor in the department of pediatrics at Marshall’s School of Medicine, where she recently completed her pediatric residency. She earned her medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg.

“We are excited to welcome these doctors to our team and expand access to pediatric specialists,” said Joseph E. Evans, M.D., chair of the department of pediatrics at the JCESOM.

All three physicians are accepting new patients at Marshall Pediatrics, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington. For appointments, call 304-691-1300.