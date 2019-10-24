Most read
Marshall University hosts international expert on diversity and inclusion
Robbins, whose background is in communication science, social psychology and cognitive neuroscience, has lectured to clients throughout the world including Disney, Walmart, NASA, Toyota and Microsoft. He earned his undergraduate degree in communications from Calvin College and his master’s and doctoral degrees in communication science from Michigan State University.
“Our world is increasingly diverse and it’s essential we learn to work with people from many different backgrounds,” said Jerome A. Gilbert, president of Marshall University. “I am so pleased we can offer this free seminar to our Marshall community and others throughout the region.”
The event is sponsored by the Office of the President, Human Resources and University Communications.