Marshall University hosts international expert on diversity and inclusion

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 17:45 Updated 10 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Marshall University hosts international expert on diversity and inclusion

Marshall University will host internationally-known speaker Dr. Steve L. Robbins for a presentation on diversity and inclusion at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse.

The workshop, “Your Brain is Good at Inclusion…Except When It’s Not,” is free and open to the public. No reservations are required.

Robbins, whose background is in communication science, social psychology and cognitive neuroscience, has lectured to clients throughout the world including Disney, Walmart, NASA, Toyota and Microsoft.  He earned his undergraduate degree in communications from Calvin College and his master’s and doctoral degrees in communication science from Michigan State University.

“Our world is increasingly diverse and it’s essential we learn to work with people from many different backgrounds,” said Jerome A. Gilbert, president of Marshall University. “I am so pleased we can offer this free seminar to our Marshall community and others throughout the region.”

The event is sponsored by the Office of the President, Human Resources and University Communications.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus