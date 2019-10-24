Marshall Health welcomes international medicine specialist

 Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 17:47 Updated 10 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine (JCESOM), Marshall Health and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital medical and dental staff welcome Martha Anne Sommers, M.D. to their family medicine teams of providers.

 

Sommers, a board-certified physician, has been named an assistant professor in the department of family and community health at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She has always practiced family medicine with obstetrics. Her work has taken her to Malawi, Kenya, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Madagascar. She has also worked at the Burnett Medical Center in Wisconsin and Parent Child Clinics Wellness Center in Illinois. Sommers completed her medical degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an international medicine track in the Family Medicine Residency at Marshall.

“We are glad to have Dr. Sommers back at Marshall,” said Stephen M. Petrany, M.D., chair of the department of family and community health at the JCESOM. “Her experience beyond the United States expands our international medicine services.”

Sommers is accepting new patients at Marshall Family Medicine, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington. For appointments, call 304-691-1100.

