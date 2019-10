HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University has lifted a cease-and-desist order for the Delta Upsilon chapter of Delta Zeta, located at Marshall University.





A recent investigation concluded there is insufficient evidence to support allegations of illegal drug use and hazing.



All rights and responsibilities of the Delta Upsilon chapter of Delta Zeta at Marshall University have been returned.

