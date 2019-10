Huntington Council Votes Monday on Mayor's Raise; Numerous Sanitary Board Projects Board Projects

Various Huntington Sanitary Board projects are also on the agenda. Work session is at 6:45 p.m.

Huntington City Council meets Monday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 pm in council chambers at Huntington City Hall on an agenda that includes a pay raise for the Mayor and Council.

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

October 28, 2019

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-31 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL SETTING THE AMOUNT OF COMPENSATION RECEIVED BY THE MAYOR AND MEMBERS OF COUNCIL

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-25 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLES 1315 AND 1341 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE, AS REVISED

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

7. Resolution re: #2019-R-93 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL SUBMITTING TIF APPLICATION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

8. Resolution re: #2019-R-84 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CITY WITH ITS ANNUAL SUPPLY OF SODIUM CHLORIDE (ROCK SALT) FOR ICE AND SNOW REMOVAL ON CITY STREETS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

9. Resolution re: #2019-R-85 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO REQUEST SUPPLEMENT TRANSPORTATION ALTERNATIVE PROGRAM (TAP) FUNDS, AND ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS, FOR THE OLD MAIN CORRIDOR PROJECT CONCERNING A PORTION OF THE 700 BLOCK OF 7TH AVENUE, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

10. Resolution re: #2019-R-87 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE HUNTINGTON SANITARY BOARD TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR A SLUDGE LOADOUT BUILDING AT THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

11. Resolution re: #2019-R-88 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE HUNTINGTON SANITARY BOARD TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE PARK POINTE FORCE MAIN BYPASS PROJECT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

`

12. Resolution re: #2019-R-89 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE HUNTINGTON SANITARY BOARD TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE MAIN INTERCEPTOR CLEANING PROJECT

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

13. Resolution re: #2019-R-90 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE HUNTINGTON SANITARY BOARD TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE EIGHTH AND TENTH STREET PUMP STATION PROJECT

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

14. Resolution re: #2019-R-91 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE HUNTINGTON SANITARY BOARD TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE FIFTH AVENUE FALLOUT INLINE CHECK VALVE PROJECT

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

15. Good & Welfare

16. Adjournment