Surely the Presence Once Again Heard in MU Chapel at People Reaching Out with Love Homecoming IMAGES

Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 01:56 Story and Photos by Tony Rutherford

Ahead of it's time, the Presbyterian based People Reaching Out with Love which met at MU's Campus Christian Center heralded diversity, love the person (tolerate their beliefs), and challenge (& research) the meanings and symbols of The Bible.

Rev. Robert Bondurant welcomed all and "condemned" none, preferring to slant the best decision yet leave it up to mostly college student minds to roll over and think about it.

 

At the Saturday night reunion , even a beautiful golden retriever ran politely in the chapel where McG shot a critical We Are Marshall scene, where a saddened campus gathered to mourn the loss of those on the plane,  and thousands of students had opportunities to explore their faith (and others).

PROWL had a rep for inspiring  divinity school enrollments. 

 

 

