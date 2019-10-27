Austin’s Pet Supplies offers pet-friendly Trick or Trea

Pet- and kid-friendly Trick or Treat festivities will be offered at Austin’s Pet Supplies from 5-7 p

hursday, Oct. 31

in conjunction with the C

ity of Ceredo

’s

annual event

.

Special treats will be available for pets and their humans during the event along with activities

including a costume contest, face painting and temporary tattoos.

.m. on T

“People love their pets and what them to participate in family fun so we think this is a great opportunity to combine the two,” said Brandon Austin who owns Austin’s Pet Supplies with his wife Tori.





“We hope the people will come in with their pets dressed up in fun costumes and kids will enjoy the activities we have planned.”

Located across Main Street from Tudor’s Biscuit World in Ceredo, Austin’s Pet Supplies recently extended business hours to accommodate customers’ needs. Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the store is closed on Sundays. The store also offers free local delivery, grooming services, and self-bathing facilities complete with shampoo, towels and dryers.Austin’s Pet Supplies is a pet supply store based in Ceredo, West Virginia, that offers high-quality pet foods, treats, toys and accessories. Products, specials, and information can be found at http://www.austinspetsupplies.com and foll ow them on Facebook at @austinspetsupplies.Austin’s Pet Supplies – Your Partners in Pethood!