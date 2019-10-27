Most read
Herd4Christ to organize annual clothing giveaway
There will be clothing available for men, women & children. In addition, there will be household items, blankets, shoes & toys. There is an emphasis on clothes & items for the winter. Everything is free & given on a first come basis.
“We have been organizing our clothing giveaway every November for a number of years now,” said Chris Roberts, Herd4Christ campus minister. “There’s a lot of need in our area, and as Christians, we have a responsibility to do something about it & spread the love of Christ. This is an opportunity for our students to live their faith and make a difference in our community.”
Additional information concerning the giveaway may be obtained by contacting herd4christ@yahoo.com.