Herd4Christ to organize annual clothing giveaway

HUNTINGTON, WV – Marshall University student group Herd4Christ will organize a clothing giveaway from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, at the 26th Street Church of Christ at 101 26th Street in Huntington.

There will be clothing available for men, women & children. In addition, there will be household items, blankets, shoes & toys. There is an emphasis on clothes & items for the winter. Everything is free & given on a first come basis.

“We have been organizing our clothing giveaway every November for a number of years now,” said Chris Roberts, Herd4Christ campus minister. “There’s a lot of need in our area, and as Christians, we have a responsibility to do something about it & spread the love of Christ. This is an opportunity for our students to live their faith and make a difference in our community.”

Additional information concerning the giveaway may be obtained by contacting herd4christ@yahoo.com.