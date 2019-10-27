First Stage to Hold Auditions for “Stuart Little” on Nov. 2

Auditions for the play “Stuart Little” will be offered by First Stage Theatre Company on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church at 5747 East Pea Ridge Road in Huntington.

The play is based on the beloved children’s book by E.B. White. It tells the story of a talking mouse who is born to human parents in New York City. The play is adapted by Joseph Robinette for The Dramatic Publishing Company. The play will be presented at Huntington City Hall auditorium on Dec. 13, 14 and 15. Auditions are open the students from 1st grade through high school seniors. All those auditioning will read from a script provided. You may arrive for auditions anytime during the hours listed. There is no charge to be part of a First Stage show. The directing team includes Director Zach Davis, Assistant Director Madelein Jackson and Costume Designer Tish Maynard. “Stuart Little” is the second show in the 30th season for Huntington’s long-running children’s theatre. Based in Huntington, W.Va., the First Stage Theatre Company is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing an educational, developmental experience for young people through the performing arts.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus