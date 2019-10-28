OPINION LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Writer Opposing 25% Pay Raise for Mayor; Council Votes Tonight

If it is a mayor elected in 2020, then it really isn't fair that that person makes that much more than the person before him. If it is the current mayor, then it just doesn't sound ethical that the people under him, the council, can give him a 25 percent raise.

The second reading of the proposed raise for city council and the mayor is tonight. I am for 5 per cent raise for all of them. I do not think it is fair that the mayor will get a $29,000 raise.

The average income of a Huntington resident is $21,173 a year. The US average is $28,555 a year. - The Median household income of a Huntington resident is $28,673 a year. The average salary for mayor is 57,853. The raise proposed is 29,000. The current Huntington mayor salary is $85,000. The raise would make the salary $114,000.

The saddest part of the whole issue is that we do not have control of the issue. Even though we elected these people, they never seem to listen to us on certain issue. I have raised this issue several times and I have almost overwhelming support on this issue. The majority of Huntington residents do not feel that the mayor position salary should be raised by 29,000. But yet it will be passed easily by city council, who will be ignoring what the people who electex them want

My concept of what council should be is different-minded people who represent the different demographics of Huntington who listen to those segments and debate and negociate the best solution to our problems. It seems though, we always seem to come up with like minded council who do not listen to the public. The council is not a team that works together, they are suppossed to work to achieve what their districts want.

The mayor should be driven by the love of his city. If he is motivated mainly by salary then he/she needs to stay in the private sector. The mayoral race is mainly a popularity contest and the most qualified person is not always elected



If we are worried about getting the most qualified person for the job then we need to merge the current mayor and city manager positions and go to a strong city manager position. Then we can merge those salaries and conduct a search for the truly most qualified candidate. I do not see the evidence that raising the salary will get us a better mayor.