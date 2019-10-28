Marshall University names Lacy Ward to inaugural ombudsman position

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— Marshall University has named Lacy Ward Jr. as the university’s first ombudsman and community outreach coordinator, a position created by President Jerome A. Gilbert following a recommendation by a faculty and staff committee.

Ward, who most recently served the university as a consultant on several ad hoc projects, will be charged with assisting personnel who have questions or concerns with the university’s policies and procedures and serving as a civic engagement coordinator. The position was advanced by a team of faculty and staff who participated in a leadership development program at the university, the John Marshall Leadership Fellows. In 2016, it was estimated that approximately 40% of research universities currently employ ombuds.

Ward is also responsible for building and maintaining relationships with local officials and municipalities, as well as key community leaders.

“Lacy is an outstanding, civic-minded individual who has experience across a broad range of institutions, including higher education, the U.S. military and government organizations,” said Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert, president of Marshall University. “I am very pleased that he will now serve Marshall University, which will not only benefit our faculty and staff, but also our community.”

Ward has an undergraduate degree in geology from Virginia State University and a Master of Public Administration from Virginia Tech. In addition to positions with Tuskegee University and Central Virginia Community College and serving on the board of Longwood University, he has also held executive positions with the National Park Service, the Robert Russa Moton Museum and, most recently, the John Marshall Foundation. Ward also served as a congressional district aide in the late 1990s in Virginia, his home state.

His military service included nearly a decade as a flight officer with the U.S. Navy. He is a Gulf War veteran with more than 1200 military flight hours and more than 200 carrier landings.

“I’ve always enjoyed establishing new programs and look forward creating an ombuds office here at Marshall,” Ward said. “First and foremost, ombuds listen and I will be here to listen to and assist the Marshall staff, faculty and administration in navigating the university’s policies and procedures.”

The position is being piloted for a year as a split position between ombuds and outreach duties.

Ward started full time with the university earlier this month. His office is located in the Weisberg Engineering Complex.